CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A forum will be held Monday to discuss censorship in schools at Coastal Carolina University.

The forum will take place at CCU inside Atheneum Hall. Panelists will come from all over South Carolina to shed light on the censorship of books in schools and how you can have your voice heard.

Monday’s panel isn’t just focused on books being read and taught in the classroom, but also the censorship of books in school and public libraries.

“You know you’re in an AP English credit class, you should be able to handle controversial material. Would you teach that to sixth graders? No you would not,” said Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association.

“But we need to trust our teachers as professionals to know what materials work best for what age group, what maturity level and what books to use in our classrooms and what books to make available to the public and the public libraries,” East said.

East shared why she thinks community members should come to the discussion.

“I think it’s important because we as citizens need to be aware of what’s going on and the hot topic issues, the legislation that’s out there that could affect your children,” she said.

H-2738, better known as the Transparency and Integrity in Education Act was passed by the Senate in May.

However, it is currently pending and must go to conference to find a compromised version of the legislation to pass.

According to the ACLU of South Carolina, if passed, it could prevent public educators from teaching the full truth, subject them to undue surveillance of their instruction and risk the loss of a significant amount of state funding.

“I certainly think that this will push teachers out of the classroom,” East said. “It will make young people reconsider going into the profession.”

The panel is hosted by the South Carolina Freedom to Read Coalition, the South Carolina Education Association and American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina.

Overall, the panelists just want to educate the community.

“I think we just want to be able to get the community involved and give the community the resources of where and how to activate their voice,” East said.

The forum is open to the public and will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

