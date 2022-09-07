GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Greenville County School District recognized academic growth and achievement Wednesday at the inaugural Superintendent’s Achievement Awards.

The following schools achieved the highest overall performance from 2021 to 2022, according to standardized test data released this week from the South Carolina Department of Education.

Overall Highest Performance Elementary School Augusta Circle Elementary Middle School Riverside Middle High School Riverside High

The following schools achieved the highest overall growth from 2021 to 2022, according to standardized test data released this week from the South Carolina Department of Education.

Overall Highest Growth Elementary School Heritage Elementary Middle School Hillcrest Middle High School Woodmont High

Top 10% Best Performance

The following schools were in the top 10% for achieving the highest performance in the subject areas of English Language Arts, Math and Science, according to standardized test data released this week from the South Carolina Department of Education.

Elementary Schools:

ELA: Augusta Circle Sterling Monarch Tigerville Buena Vista

Math Augusta Circle Tigerville Sterling Pelham Road Stone

Science Augusta Circle Tigerville Paris Stone Pelham Road



Middle Schools:

English Language Arts Riverside Middle League Academy

Math Riverside Middle Hillcrest Middle

Science Riverside Middle Rudolph Gordon



High Schools: