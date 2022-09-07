GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Greenville County School District recognized academic growth and achievement Wednesday at the inaugural Superintendent’s Achievement Awards.
The following schools achieved the highest overall performance from 2021 to 2022, according to standardized test data released this week from the South Carolina Department of Education.
|Overall Highest Performance
|Elementary School
|Augusta Circle Elementary
|Middle School
|Riverside Middle
|High School
|Riverside High
The following schools achieved the highest overall growth from 2021 to 2022, according to standardized test data released this week from the South Carolina Department of Education.
|Overall Highest Growth
|Elementary School
|Heritage Elementary
|Middle School
|Hillcrest Middle
|High School
|Woodmont High
Top 10% Best Performance
The following schools were in the top 10% for achieving the highest performance in the subject areas of English Language Arts, Math and Science, according to standardized test data released this week from the South Carolina Department of Education.
Elementary Schools:
- ELA:
- Augusta Circle
- Sterling
- Monarch
- Tigerville
- Buena Vista
- Math
- Augusta Circle
- Tigerville
- Sterling
- Pelham Road
- Stone
- Science
- Augusta Circle
- Tigerville
- Paris
- Stone
- Pelham Road
Middle Schools:
- English Language Arts
- Riverside Middle
- League Academy
- Math
- Riverside Middle
- Hillcrest Middle
- Science
- Riverside Middle
- Rudolph Gordon
High Schools:
- English 2
- Greenville Early College
- Riverside High
- Mauldin High
- Algebra 1
- Mauldin High
- Woodmont High
- Biology
- Riverside High
- Fountain Inn High