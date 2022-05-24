GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A novel exploring a transgender teenager’s journey from being born as a boy but identifying as a woman could be banned from the Greenville County School District.

The book, first published in 2016, was previously called “George” but later this year it was changed to “Melissa” to be more respectful of the young protagonist’s female identity, according to author Alex Gino.

The district’s trustees will take up the issue tonight at a board meeting, voting on whether to exclude the book due to transgender content, according to Roger Meek, school board chairman.

“I used a name for my main character that she doesn’t like for herself (i.e. George, the title of the book) instead of her actual name. My main character’s name is Melissa, and I apologize to her, to the larger trans community, and to all of my readers for the error. I’m sorry,” Gino said on his website.

Below is a sample of the book under consideration this evening:

The book is published by Scholastic.

District trustees are also considering tonight at the board meeting whether to approve a letter intended to send to lawmakers. This is part of a local effort to demand that publishers provide descriptive ratings for controversial content within books.

“It would be very helpful for us because our media specialists are not able to look at every book, read every book,” said Meek.