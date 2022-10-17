COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The SC Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state’s public schools.

Statewide, 20.6 percent of schools received an overall rating of “Excellent,” according to a press release from the school district.

Not to be confused with student report cards, these report cards provide information about each school and district, including test performance and teacher qualifications, according to the department of education.

The report cards are required for all public elementary, middle, and high schools in the state.

For the first time this year, schools received a rating for school climate. The measure uses results from teacher and student surveys to measure perceptions of safety, working conditions, and the social-physical environment, according to the press release.

Below you can find the percentage of students in the state who ranked in each category of the report card.

Overall RatingElementary Schools (2019)Elementary Schools (2022)Middle Schools (2019)Middle Schools (2022)High Schools (2019)High Schools (2022)
Excellent124 (18.7%)145 (21.8%)67 (20.7)71 (21.4%)59 (26.0%)40 (16.7%)
Good164 (24.7%)144 (22.1%)99 (30.7%)76 (22.9%)56 (24.7%)48 (20.0%)
Average226 (34.0%)235 (35.3%)121 (37.5%)131 (39.5%)63 (27.8%)76 (31.7%)
Below Average111 (16.7%)100 (15.0%)29 (9.0%)43 (12.9%)39 (17.2%)53 (22.1%)
Unsatisfactory39 (5.9%)42 (6.3%)7 (2.2%)11 (3.3%)10 (4.4%)19 (7.9%)
Number of School Report Cards664666323332227240

Note: Totals do not include every public school in the state.

The Report Cards, available at www.screportcards.com, show student performance in the state from the 2021-22 school year.

“This is the first time that student and teacher perceptions of school climate are captured in the accountability system,” said Ferguson in the press release. “We know that a positive school climate is highly correlated with increased student outcomes. Surfacing these data in the accountability system will provide schools with the opportunity to take necessary action to make sure that climate is not a barrier to student success or teacher satisfaction.”

Below you can find how schools did in the Upstate.

DistrictSchoolGradesOverall RatingAchievement RatingClimate Rating
Spartanburg School District OneChapman High SchoolHGoodBelow AverageExcellent
Spartanburg School District OneLandrum High SchoolHGoodBelow AverageAverage
Spartanburg School District OneT.E. Mabry Middle SchoolMAverageAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District OneCampobello Gramling SchoolEAverageGoodGood
Spartanburg School District OneCampobello Gramling SchoolMExcellentGoodExcellent
Spartanburg School District OneO.P. Earle ElementaryEGoodAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District OneHolly Springs-Motlow ElementaryEGoodGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District OneNew Prospect Elementary SchoolEExcellentGoodExcellent
Spartanburg School District OneLandrum Middle SchoolMExcellentGoodExcellent
Spartanburg School District OneInman Intermediate SchoolEAverageAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District TwoBoiling Springs High SchoolHGoodBelow AverageAverage
Spartanburg School District TwoChesnee HighHExcellentAverageExcellent
Spartanburg School District TwoBoiling Springs Middle SchoolMGoodGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District TwoBoiling Springs Elementary SchoolEExcellentGoodGood
Spartanburg School District TwoChesnee ElementaryEExcellentExcellentGood
Spartanburg School District TwoCooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentExcellent
Spartanburg School District TwoJames H Hendrix Elementary SchoolEGoodAverageGood
Spartanburg School District TwoMayo Elementary SchoolEGoodGoodExcellent
Spartanburg School District TwoChesnee Middle SchoolMExcellentGoodGood
Spartanburg School District TwoCarlisle-Foster’s Grove ElementaryEExcellentExcellentGood
Spartanburg School District TwoOakland Elementary SchoolEGoodGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District TwoRainbow Lake Middle SchoolMGoodGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District TwoShoally Creek Elementary SchoolEGoodGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District TwoSugar Ridge ElementaryEExcellentExcellentExcellent
Spartanburg School District ThreeBroome HighHAverageBelow AverageAverage
Spartanburg School District ThreeCannons Elementary SchoolEExcellentGoodExcellent
Spartanburg School District ThreeCowpens Elementary SchoolEGoodGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District ThreePacolet Elementary SchoolEAverageAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District ThreeClifdale MiddleMGoodAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District FourWoodruff Middle SchoolMGoodAverageGood
Spartanburg School District FourWoodruff High SchoolHAverageBelow AverageGood
Spartanburg School District FourWoodruff ElementaryEExcellentGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District FiveJames F. Byrnes High SchoolHAverageBelow AverageAverage
Spartanburg School District FiveD. R. Hill Middle SchoolMBelow AverageAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District FiveDuncan Elementary School Of The ArtsEAverageAverageBelow Average
Spartanburg School District FiveReidville Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentAverage
Spartanburg School District FiveWellford Academy Of Science And TechnologyEAverageAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District FiveBeech Springs IntermediateEExcellentAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District FiveRiver Ridge Elementary SchoolEGoodGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District FiveBerry Shoals Intermediate SchoolEAverageGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District FiveFlorence Chapel MiddleMExcellentGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District FiveAbner Creek AcademyEExcellentExcellentGood
Spartanburg School District FiveLyman Elementary SchoolEExcellentGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District SixDorman High SchoolHAverageAverageBelow Average
Spartanburg School District SixFairforest Middle SchoolMAverageBelow AverageAverage
Spartanburg School District SixL.E. Gable Middle SchoolMAverageAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District SixArcadia Elementary SchoolEAverageBelow AverageAverage
Spartanburg School District SixFairforest Elementary SchoolEAverageAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District SixR.P. Dawkins Middle SchoolMGoodAverageGood
Spartanburg School District SixLone Oak Elementary SchoolEAverageBelow AverageGood
Spartanburg School District SixPauline-Glenn Springs ElementaryEAverageGoodAverage
Spartanburg School District SixJesse S. Bobo Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryAverage
Spartanburg School District SixWest View Elementary SchoolEGoodAverageBelow Average
Spartanburg School District SixWoodland Heights Elementary SchoolEAverageBelow AverageGood
Spartanburg School District SixRoebuck Elementary SchoolEAverageAverageAverage
Spartanburg School District SixAnderson Mill Elementary SchoolEGoodAverageExcellent
Spartanburg County School District 7Carver Middle SchoolMGoodBelow AverageAverage
Spartanburg County School District 7J. G. Mccracken Middle SchoolMAverageAverageUnsatisfactory
Spartanburg County School District 7Spartanburg High SchoolHAverageBelow AverageGood
Spartanburg County School District 7Jesse Boyd Elementary SchoolEGoodExcellentAverage
Spartanburg County School District 7Ep Todd SchoolEGoodAverageBelow Average
Spartanburg County School District 7The Cleveland Academy Of LeadershipEAverageAverageAverage
Spartanburg County School District 7Pine Street Elementary SchoolEGoodExcellentGood
Spartanburg County School District 7Mary H. Wright Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactory
Spartanburg County School District 7Drayton Mills Elementary SchoolEAverageBelow AverageAverage
Spartanburg County School District 7Meeting Street Academy – SpartanburgEGoodExcellentBelow Average
Anderson School District OnePalmetto High SchoolHGoodBelow AverageAverage
Anderson School District OnePowdersville HighHExcellentGoodExcellent
Anderson School District OneWren High SchoolHGoodBelow AverageGood
Anderson School District OnePalmetto ElementaryEGoodGoodAverage
Anderson School District OneCedar Grove ElementaryEExcellentExcellentGood
Anderson School District OneWren MiddleMExcellentExcellentGood
Anderson School District OneWest Pelzer Elementary SchoolEGoodGoodGood
Anderson School District OneSpearman ElementaryEExcellentExcellentExcellent
Anderson School District OnePalmetto Middle SchoolMExcellentGoodGood
Anderson School District OneWren Elementary SchoolEGoodExcellentAverage
Anderson School District OneHunt Meadows ElementaryEExcellentGoodAverage
Anderson School District OnePowdersville Middle SchoolMExcellentExcellentAverage
Anderson School District OnePowdersville ElementaryEExcellentExcellentAverage
Anderson School District TwoBelton-Honea Path High SchoolHGoodBelow AverageExcellent
Anderson School District TwoBelton Elementary SchoolEExcellentGoodAverage
Anderson School District TwoBelton Middle SchoolMAverageAverageGood
Anderson School District TwoHonea Path ElementaryEExcellentGoodExcellent
Anderson School District TwoHonea Path Middle SchoolMExcellentGoodExcellent
Anderson School District TwoWright ElementaryEExcellentExcellentExcellent
Anderson School District 3Crescent High SchoolHExcellentAverageAverage
Anderson School District 3Iva Elementary SchoolEGoodGoodExcellent
Anderson School District 3Starr-Iva Middle SchoolMGoodAverageGood
Anderson School District 3Starr ElementaryEGoodExcellentExcellent
Anderson School District 3Flat Rock Elementary SchoolEExcellentGoodGood
Anderson District 4Pendleton High SchoolHGoodAverageAverage
Anderson District 4Riverside Middle SchoolMAverageGoodGood
Anderson District 4La France ElementaryEExcellentExcellentExcellent
Anderson District 4Pendleton ElementaryEGoodAverageGood
Anderson District 4Townville ElementaryEExcellentExcellentExcellent
Anderson District 4Mount Lebanon Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentExcellent
Anderson School District FiveT. L. Hanna HighHExcellentAverageGood
Anderson School District FiveMccants Middle SchoolMExcellentExcellentGood
Anderson School District FiveCenterville Elementary SchoolEAverageAverageAverage
Anderson School District FiveConcord Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentGood
Anderson School District FiveWestside High SchoolHBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactory
Anderson School District FiveNevitt Forest Elementary SchoolEAverageBelow AverageExcellent
Anderson School District FiveNew Prospect Elementary SchoolEGoodAverageAverage
Anderson School District FiveVarennes Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageBelow AverageAverage
Anderson School District FiveWhitehall Elementary SchoolEGoodAverageGood
Anderson School District FiveCalhoun Academy Of The ArtsEAverageAverageAverage
Anderson School District FiveMidway Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentExcellent
Anderson School District FiveMclees ElementaryEGoodAverageGood
Anderson School District FiveRobert Anderson Middle SchoolMAverageAverageBelow Average
Anderson School District FiveGlenview Middle SchoolMExcellentGoodAverage
Anderson School District FiveSouthwood Academy Of The ArtsMExcellentExcellentExcellent
Anderson School District FiveNorth Pointe Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentGood
Anderson School District FiveAnderson Five Charter SchoolHNot RatedNot RatedExcellent
Cherokee County School DistrictBlacksburg High SchoolHAverageBelow AverageAverage
Cherokee County School DistrictJohn E. Ewing Middle SchoolMAverageBelow AverageAverage
Cherokee County School DistrictGaffney High SchoolHBelow AverageBelow AverageUnsatisfactory
Cherokee County School DistrictBlacksburg Middle SchoolMAverageAverageGood
Cherokee County School DistrictCorinth Elementary SchoolEAverageAverageExcellent
Cherokee County School DistrictDraytonville Elementary SchoolEUnsatisfactoryBelow AverageGood
Cherokee County School DistrictB. D. Lee Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryAverage
Cherokee County School DistrictLuther Vaughan ElementaryEUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactoryAverage
Cherokee County School DistrictBlacksburg Elementary SchoolEAverageAverageGood
Cherokee County School DistrictLimestone-Central Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageBelow AverageAverage
Cherokee County School DistrictGrassy Pond ElementaryEBelow AverageAverageExcellent
Cherokee County School DistrictNorthwest Elementary SchoolEAverageAverageAverage
Cherokee County School DistrictGaffney Middle SchoolMAverageAverageGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyBerea High SchoolHBelow AverageBelow AverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyBlue Ridge High SchoolHGoodAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyCarolina High SchoolHUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactoryBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyEastside High SchoolHGoodGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyGreenville Senior High Academy Of Law, Finance And BusinessHGoodAverageGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyGreer High SchoolHAverageBelow AverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyWade Hampton High SchoolHGoodAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyHillcrest Middle SchoolMExcellentGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyHillcrest High SchoolHAverageBelow AverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyJ. L. Mann High SchoolHGoodBelow AverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyMauldin High SchoolHExcellentAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyRiverside High SchoolHExcellentGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountySouthside High SchoolHBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyTravelers Rest High SchoolHAverageBelow AverageUnsatisfactory
The School District Of Greenville CountyWoodmont High SchoolHExcellentAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyBryson Middle SchoolMAverageAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyGateway Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyAlexander ElementaryEBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactory
The School District Of Greenville CountyBeck International AcademyMGoodAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyBrook Glenn Elementary SchoolEGoodAverageUnsatisfactory
The School District Of Greenville CountyArmstrong Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyAugusta Circle ElementaryEExcellentExcellentExcellent
The School District Of Greenville CountyBerea Elementary SchoolEGoodAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyBethel Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyBlythe Academy Of LanguagesEExcellentExcellentBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyBrushy Creek Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyBryson Elementary SchoolEExcellentGoodBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyBerea Middle SchoolMUnsatisfactoryBelow AverageUnsatisfactory
The School District Of Greenville CountySue Cleveland Elementary SchooEAverageAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountySara Collins Elementary – Greenville County SchoolsEExcellentGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyPlain Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyCrestview Elementary SchoolEGoodAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyDuncan Chapel ElementaryEExcellentAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyWoodmont Middle SchoolMExcellentAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyEast North Street AcademyEExcellentAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyFork Shoals SchoolEGoodGoodGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyFountain Inn Elementary SchoolEExcellentGoodGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyGreenville Middle Academy Of Traditional & Global StudiesMExcellentGoodGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyGreer Middle SchoolMAverageAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyHollis AcademyEGoodAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyHughes Academy Of Science And TechnologyMGoodGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyLake Forest Elementary SchoolEExcellentAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyLakeview Middle SchoolMUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactoryBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyMauldin ElementaryEGoodGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyMitchell Road ElementaryEExcellentGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyMonaview Elementary SchoolEExcellentAverageGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyMountain View ElementaryEExcellentExcellentExcellent
The School District Of Greenville CountyNorthwood Middle SchoolMExcellentGoodGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyParis Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyNorthwest Middle SchoolMAverageAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyLeague Academy Of Communication ArtsMGoodGoodGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyPelham Road ElementaryEExcellentExcellentExcellent
The School District Of Greenville CountySimpsonville ElementaryEGoodGoodBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountySkyland Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountySlater Marietta Elementary SchoolEAverageAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyStone AcademyEExcellentExcellentExcellent
The School District Of Greenville CountySevier Middle SchoolMGoodGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountySummit Drive ElementaryEGoodExcellentAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyTanglewood Middle SchoolMBelow AverageBelow AverageUnsatisfactory
The School District Of Greenville CountyTaylors Elementary SchoolEExcellentGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyTigerville ElementaryEExcellentExcellentExcellent
The School District Of Greenville CountyBuena Vista ElementaryEExcellentExcellentAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyWelcome ElementaryEAverageAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyWestcliffe ElementaryEGoodAverageGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyWoodland ElementaryEExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyEllen WoodsideEGoodAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyGreenbrier Elementary SchoolEGoodGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyGrove Elementary SchoolEAverageBelow AverageUnsatisfactory
The School District Of Greenville CountyBlue Ridge Middle SchoolMGoodGoodGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyHeritage Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyOakview Elementary SchoolEExcellentExcellentAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyChandler Creek ElementaryEAverageAverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyMauldin Middle SchoolMGoodGoodAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyRiverside Middle SchoolMExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyBell’s Crossing ElementaryEExcellentExcellentAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyRobert E. Cashion ElementaryEAverageAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyCherrydale ElementaryEAverageBelow AverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyThomas E. Kerns Elementary SchoolEAverageBelow AverageAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountySterling SchoolEExcellentExcellentAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountySterling SchoolMExcellentExcellentExcellent
The School District Of Greenville CountyRudolph G Gordon SchoolEExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyRudolph G Gordon SchoolMGoodGoodExcellent
The School District Of Greenville CountyRalph Chandler MiddleMAverageAverageGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyA.J. Whittenberg Elementary School Of EngineeringEGoodExcellentAverage
The School District Of Greenville CountyMonarch ElementaryEExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyDr. Phinnize J Fisher Middle SchoolMBelow AverageAverageBelow Average
The School District Of Greenville CountyFountain Inn High SchoolHNot RatedNot RatedExcellent
The School District Of Greenville CountyLangston Charter Middle SchoolMExcellentExcellentGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyWashington CenterENot RatedNot RatedGood
The School District Of Greenville CountyWashington CenterHNot RatedNot RatedExcellent
The School District Of Greenville CountyWashington CenterMNot RatedNot RatedExcellent
Laurens County School District 55Laurens District 55 High SchoolHBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryBelow Average
Laurens County School District 55Laurens Middle SchoolMAverageBelow AverageAverage
Laurens County School District 55Ford Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactory
Laurens County School District 55E. B. Morse Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageBelow AverageBelow Average
Laurens County School District 55Laurens Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageBelow AverageBelow Average
Laurens County School District 55Sanders Middle SchoolMAverageBelow AverageBelow Average
Laurens County School District 55Waterloo Elementary SchoolEAverageBelow AverageBelow Average
Laurens County School District 55Gray Court-Owings Elementary/Middle SchoolEBelow AverageBelow AverageUnsatisfactory
Laurens County School District 55Gray Court-Owings Elementary/Middle SchoolMAverageBelow AverageBelow Average
Laurens County School District 55Hickory Tavern Elementary/Middle SchoolEAverageAverageBelow Average
Laurens County School District 55Hickory Tavern Elementary/Middle SchoolMBelow AverageBelow AverageAverage
Laurens County School District 56Clinton High SchoolHAverageBelow AverageAverage
Laurens County School District 56Clinton Middle SchoolMAverageAverageBelow Average
Laurens County School District 56Clinton ElementaryEAverageAverageAverage
Laurens County School District 56Joanna-Woodson ElementaryEBelow AverageAverageAverage
Laurens County School District 56Eastside Elementary SchoolEBelow AverageAverageGood
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictSpartanburg Preparatory SchoolEBelow AverageAverageUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictSpartanburg Preparatory SchoolMBelow AverageAverageUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictPalmetto Scholars AcademmyHExcellentExcellentUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictPalmetto Scholars AcademmyMAverageExcellentUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictYork Preparatory AcademyEGoodGoodAverage
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictYork Preparatory AcademyHGoodBelow AverageAverage
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictYork Preparatory AcademyMExcellentGoodAverage
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictEast Point AcademyEAverageExcellentGood
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictEast Point AcademyMGoodGoodExcellent
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictSc Whitmore SchoolHBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryExcellent
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictYouth Leadership AcademyMExcellentExcellentExcellent
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictCape Romain Environmental Education Charter SchoolEBelow AverageAverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictCape Romain Environmental Education Charter SchoolMExcellentExcellentNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictFox Creek High SchoolHGoodBelow AverageAverage
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictMidlands Middle CollegeHBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryBelow Average
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter SchoolEExcellentExcellentGood
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter SchoolHGoodAverageExcellent
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter SchoolMExcellentExcellentExcellent
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictBridges Preparatory SchoolEAverageAverageBelow Average
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictBridges Preparatory SchoolHGoodUnsatisfactoryAverage
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictBridges Preparatory SchoolMGoodGoodGood
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictPee Dee Math, Science And TechnologEAverageBelow AverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictPee Dee Math, Science And TechnologHNot RatedNot RatedNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictPee Dee Math, Science And TechnologMExcellentBelow AverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictRiverwalk AcademyEAverageAverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictRiverwalk AcademyHAverageUnsatisfactoryNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictRiverwalk AcademyMBelow AverageBelow AverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictHigh Point AcademyEAverageAverageUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictHigh Point AcademyHGoodUnsatisfactoryBelow Average
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictHigh Point AcademyMExcellentAverageBelow Average
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLead AcademyEAverageBelow AverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLead AcademyMAverageBelow AverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLowcountry Montessori SchoolEUnsatisfactoryBelow AverageAverage
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLowcountry Montessori SchoolHAverageUnsatisfactoryGood
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLowcountry Montessori SchoolMAverageAverageAverage
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictNext HighHBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictNext HighMBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictTall Pines Stem AcademyMExcellentGoodExcellent
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictFelton Laboratory Charter SchoolEAverageAverageExcellent
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictFelton Laboratory Charter SchoolMBelow AverageBelow AverageExcellent
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreenville Technical Charter High SchoolHGoodAverageAverage
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter MidlandsEUnsatisfactoryAverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter MidlandsMGoodGoodNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreer Middle College Charter High SchoolHGoodAverageGood
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLegacy Early CollegeEGoodAverageUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLegacy Early CollegeHAverageUnsatisfactoryBelow Average
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLegacy Early CollegeMExcellentAverageBelow Average
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictEast Link Academy Charter SchoolEExcellentExcellentUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictEast Link Academy Charter SchoolMExcellentExcellentNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictBettis Preparatory Leadership AcademyEAverageBelow AverageUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictBettis Preparatory Leadership AcademyMGoodBelow AverageUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictPolaris Tech Charter SchoolHBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictPolaris Tech Charter SchoolMBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactory
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLakes And Bridges Charter SchoolEBelow AverageBelow AverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLakes And Bridges Charter SchoolMBelow AverageUnsatisfactoryNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictCharleston Advancement AcademyHUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactoryNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictMidlands Arts ConservatoryHNot RatedNot RatedNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictMidlands Arts ConservatoryMGoodGoodNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter School Spartanburg (Green Spartanburg)EAverageAverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter School Spartanburg (Green Spartanburg)MGoodAverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictGreen Charter School LowcountryEBelow AverageAverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictButler AcademyEExcellentAverageGood
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictPalmetto Achievement Center For Excellence (Pace) AcademyEUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactoryNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictPalmetto Achievement Center For Excellence (Pace) AcademyMAverageBelow AverageNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLowcountry Acceleration AcademyHUnsatisfactoryUnsatisfactoryNot Rated
South Carolina Public Charter School DistrictLearn4life High SchoolHNot RatedNot RatedNot Rated