ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) Saturday morning the long clean up began for crews at a house on O Street in Anderson.

Friday night after a tornado watch was issued for the county, heavy rains and wind rolled through neighborhoods. It was at this home on O Street that a tree came crashing down, ultimately landing on the house. Luckily the family was at a neighbor’s house, but they said they heard the noise and came home to find the damage.

Workers helping the owners said they’re aiming to get enough removed from the house for it to be safe enough to enter by Sunday. The family will retrieve belongings and continue staying somewhere else as the home likely will not be inhabitable for weeks. But Anderson wasn’t the only area that saw damage from trees collapsing.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit northern Laurens County to southern Spartanburg County. That’s where a woman from Enoree said she saw it first-hand, as the tornado rolled through her neighborhood, knocking down a tree onto her car.

The National Weather Service said the preliminary maximum wind speed was estimated near 100 miles per hour.