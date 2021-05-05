EF-1 tornado in York County confirmed; 4,000 turkeys killed when building destroyed

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A tornado that touched down in Clover Monday afternoon was an EF-1, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.

Officials said the tornado was at least a quarter-mile wide and had maximum winds of 110 mph.

National Weather Service

National Weather Service

National Weather Service

National Weather Service

The twister developed as severe thunderstorms rolled across North and South Carolina early Monday afternoon.

Officials said most of the significant damage was to a farm near Smyrna along Highway 55. The tornado moved through a cluster of farm buildings. A building that housed around 4,000 turkeys was completely destroyed, the report said, killing the birds inside. Other buildings lost their metal roofs.

The NWS said most of the other damage in the area included uprooted trees and downed limbs.