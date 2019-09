COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - Over 200 new school resource officers will soon be placed at schools across the state that are currently without coverage, which includes 51 new officers to be added here in the Upstate.

According to a news release, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Thursday the funding of 205 new SROs, which was appropriated by the South Carolina General Assembly for the 2019-20 fiscal year.