News

Eggs Up Grill talks new location and National Egg Day

By:

Posted: May 17, 2019 09:05 AM EDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 09:05 AM EDT

SPARTANBURG. SC (WSPA)-- Eggs Up Grill stops by Carolina Morning to talk National Egg Day and their new location. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center