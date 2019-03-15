Couple attacked by pit bulls-mixes in Greenville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville County gave the order to euthanize two dogs after an attack that injured two people and killed another dog in South Greenville.

Police say following the attack the couple was taken to the hospital and their dog to the vet.

While the couple is expected to be okay, their daughter tells 7News her mom is back in the ER and her dad is in a lot of pain. She said, unfortunately, their family dog, Max, did not make it.

Hattie Mcgee and her Chihuahua, named Picky, were enjoying the sunshine on Thursday afternoon. But McGree tells 7News you won't usually find them strolling through the neighborhood, where the dog attack happened.

"I don't hardly walk her all the time," said Mcgee.

Mcgee said her neighborhood is full of large and scary dogs.

"[You said that] there's a lot of mean dogs that live around here?" asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

"Right there behind you," Mcgee pointed.

"Is that scary for you?" asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

"Yeah," Mcgee said. "They'll bite you... some [of those] pit bulls."

Mcgee said it came as no surprise to her that two dogs attacked a couple just down the street from where she lives.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Greenville police say a couple was attacked on Trescott Street by pit bulls while walking a dog Thursday morning (WSPA).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Greenville police say a couple was attacked on Trescott Street by pit bulls while walking a dog Thursday morning (WSPA).

"Some stay right there, mean dogs too," Mcgee said.

Greenville Police said the couple was walking their dog, Max, down Trescott St. near W. Washington St., when two pit bull-mixes got loose and ran towards the couple. Police say that's when the woman picked up her dog Max and moments later the two loose dogs attacked them.

The woman, 66, suffered serious injuries to her left arm and the man, 70, suffered minor injuries to his hands according to police.

The family dog "Max" did not survive the attack.

The pit bull-mixes were held in isolation at the Greenville Animal Care facility for most of Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Greenville County, the dogs were euthanized before 5 p.m.

"Do you think that they should put these dogs to sleep since they attacked someone?" asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

"Yeah, if those dogs bite, they are supposed to," Mcgee told 7News.

Police are still trying to find the owners of the two pit bull-mixes. They tell 7News once the owners have been identified, charges will likely be brought against them.

ORIGINAL (3/14/19 11:31 a.m.):

A couple was attacked by pit bulls-mixes while walking a dog in Greenville.

Donald Porter, a spokesperson for Greenville Police Department, said the attack was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

The couple was walking their son’s dog on Trescott St. near W. Washington St. when Porter said they were attacked by two pit bulls-mixes.

The woman, 66, suffered injuries to her arm, while the man, 70, suffered minor injuries to his hand, according to Porter. He said both were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Their son’s dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The couple's daughter tells 7News the dog did not survive the attack.

Animal control captured the pit bulls-mixes.

Porter said the dogs have been quarantined.

According to a spokesperson for Greenville County, the pit bull-mixes were euthanized by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Charges are pending in the case.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.