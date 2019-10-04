Elderly man missing from Rutherford Co. last seen in Kentucky

RUTHERFORD Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old man possibly headed to Michigan.

Rutherford County deputies are looking for Gary Richard Mousseau.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons says Mousseau is believed to suffer from dementia or another cognitive impairment and was last seen at a Pilot gas station in Franklin, Ky.

Mousseau is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 150 pounds with hazel eyes.

Authorities say he’s driving a gray 2001 Dodge Dakota with N.C. license plate CHS3415.

Mousseau may be driving to Warren, Mich.

Anyone with information about Mousseau is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.