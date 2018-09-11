News

Elderly man reported missing in Taylors

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 07:59 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 07:59 AM EDT

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Deputies say an elderly Taylors man has been missing for a day. 

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies were notified Tuesday morning that 82-year-old Robert B. McCarrell went missing from his family's home some time Monday morning.  

McCarrell is believed to be driving a champagne 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

No photos or more detailed description were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

