Elderly man reported missing in Taylors
GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Deputies say an elderly Taylors man has been missing for a day.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies were notified Tuesday morning that 82-year-old Robert B. McCarrell went missing from his family's home some time Monday morning.
McCarrell is believed to be driving a champagne 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass.
No photos or more detailed description were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Shooting wounds 3 teens near South Side Chicago high school
- Georgia school brings back paddle for misbehaving students
- Elderly man reported missing in Taylors
- Bank of England's Carney extends term at helm to Jan 2020