Election equipment to be tested next week in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Spartanburg County said they will soon run a test of election equipment to see if it is counting accurately before being used in an upcoming election.

According to a news release, the testing of the DS200 scanner and DS450 optical reader has been scheduled for Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at 366 N. Church St., Room 1630, in Spartanburg.

“At the same time, we will demonstrate that the ballot marking devices are in proper condition for use in the election,” Henry Laye, director of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said. “Observers may also remain (or return on subsequent days) to observe the ballot-marking devices and scanners being sealed for the election.”

According to the release, the same tests will also be performed on the day of the election before and after scanning ballots.