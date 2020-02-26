ELECTION INFO: How to register to vote, find your polling place, other helpful links

(WSPA) – If you’re planning to vote in the upcoming South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, but are unsure of where your polling place is, what you need to bring to vote and to view a sample ballot, we’ve got you covered!

If you’re needing to check your polling place, click here and simply fill in your county, first and last name and your date of birth.

Not registered to vote? Click here.

Moved and need to update your registration? Simply click here to update that information.

Qualified voters can also take part in absentee voting. As South Carolina does not have early voting in any election, people who qualify to vote absentee can submit their ballot early either in person or by mail.

For more information on absentee voting and to check out the absentee ballot, click here.

For more information on voting in a primary election in South Carolina, click here.

For all other information related to voting and elections in the state, visit scvotes.org.

