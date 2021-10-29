Election nearing for Spartanburg Co. School boards

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A big election night is just days away in Spartanburg County. That’s when most constituents will have the opportunity to vote on the future of their local schools.

The countdown is on to fill a role, school leaders said has the power to make a massive difference.

“They are tasked with creating the overall vision and goals for a district,” said Chief Communications Officer with Spartanburg School District One, Sandra Williams.

Williams is talking about a school board and the impact it has on not only students, but a community.

“High-quality schools, they increase economic development, they increase property value,” Williams explained.

That’s why she said, it’s so important to vote this Tuesday. They have five open seats and nine candidates. She told us, it’s one of the larger board elections they have seen in recent years.

And it’s not just Spartanburg School District One.

“Many, many candidates in pretty much every seat so there’s a lot of interest in being on the school board, which is good. We just got to get people to come out and vote for it,” Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director, Adam Hammons said.

Hammons said this is a busy election year for Spartanburg school districts.

In fact, districts two through six, all have multiple seats up for grabs with a handful of candidates to choose from in each of them.

Williams told us the pandemic has only proven the need for a board, with them being at the forefront of creating safety procedures and policies for students.

“Schools are so integral in our community and we really work to develop good citizens.”

Hammons said so far absentee voter turnout has been steady. He said they’ve seen a little over 500 people vote in person, another close to 200 have come by mail.