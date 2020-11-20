AP: Biden wins Georgia, ending long losing streak for Democrats

Election

by: KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia, scoring a rare win in a Southern state that hadn’t backed a Democrat for president in nearly 30 years.

The Associated Press called Georgia for Biden on Thursday after state election officials released results of a hand-counted audit of the vote, more than two weeks after Election Day.

Biden had already been declared president-elect. Georgia’s 16 electoral votes brings the Democrat’s total to 306.

Biden’s defeat of Republican President Donald Trump marked the first time Georgia voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton won in 1992.

Trump carried the state by 5 percentage points in 2016.

