Cybersecurity experts: Requesting ballots by email is safe

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose briefs reporters on election preparations at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group of leading cybersecurity experts told an Ohio court that absentee ballot applications can be safely transmitted using email.

That counters Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s strident assertions that the practice would open up voting in the presidential battleground to outside interference.

In a filing late Monday, eight experts in computer information and engineering from MIT, Georgetown, Princeton and other universities joined voting rights groups to ask the state 10th District Court of Appeals to allow electronic applications.

They said providing a dedicated online portal would be ideal, but that email can be a secure alternative.

