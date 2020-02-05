Effort underway to get Republicans to vote in SC Democratic primary

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One Upstate group is working to get Republicans to vote in the South Carolina’s Democratic primary on February 29.

Karen Martin, the organizer of “Trump 2-29,” said the group is encouraging Republicans to vote for Senator Bernie Sanders in February’s primary.

GOP leaders in the Upstate say, the effort is designed to make a point about open primaries.

“Trump 2-29” is set to announce their plans during a news conference at Greenville GOP headquarters Thursday morning.

GOP chairs from five counties, and leaders of the Tea Party activist group plan to attend the announcement.

Following the announcement, the group plans to spread their message across Republican social media pages and conservative talk radio shows.

Republican party officials voted in September 2019 to cancel the GOP primary. Party leaders said the cancellation will save taxpayers over $1.2 million.