ELECTION RESULTS: Multiple local elections held in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Upstate for multiple local elections.

In Abbeville and Anderson counties, a special election to fill the town council seat for Ward 1 in Honea Path will have Travis Bradley facing A Earle Ashley.

Also in Anderson County, several democratic candidates will face off for a spot on county council.

Glenn Davis, Micah Jenkins, Arsenio Mandrake Walker, Willie Day, Reggie Davis, Marian A Robinson and Debbie Dotson-Leverette are all running for the seat.

The Town of Williamston will be holding a special election for to fill the town council seat for Ward 2. Lee Cole is running unopposed for that seat.