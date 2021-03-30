ELECTION RESULTS: Multiple local elections held in the Upstate

Election

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Upstate for multiple local elections.

In Abbeville and Anderson counties, a special election to fill the town council seat for Ward 1 in Honea Path will have Travis Bradley facing A Earle Ashley.

Also in Anderson County, several democratic candidates will face off for a spot on county council.

Glenn Davis, Micah Jenkins, Arsenio Mandrake Walker, Willie Day, Reggie Davis, Marian A Robinson and Debbie Dotson-Leverette are all running for the seat.

The Town of Williamston will be holding a special election for to fill the town council seat for Ward 2. Lee Cole is running unopposed for that seat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store