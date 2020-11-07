Georgia vote count continues as state edges near final count

Election

by: JEFF AMY

Posted: / Updated:

A person celebrates the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — As partisans celebrated and protested Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, some Georgia counties are inching toward a final count of ballots in the state elections.

Biden continues to narrowly lead President Donald Trump in the contest for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. The Associated Press declared Biden the nationwide winner Saturday, but hasn’t called a winner in Georgia.

At Freedom Park in Atlanta, a rally broke into a dance party to celebrate the declaration of Biden’s win. At the State capitol, hundreds of Trump supporters rallied to allege the election has been stolen from their candidate.

No substantiated allegations of fraud have come to light.

