Greenville Co. missing absentee ballots due to mail-out issue

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Just days before the Democratic Primary, some absentee voters in Greenville County have yet to receive their ballots through the mail.

Greenville County Election Commission leaders said the problem was caused by their mailing company, Seachange Election Services. Nearly 400 people are having this issue, according to Director of Greenville County Elections and Voter Registration Conway Belangia.

“As of this morning, we found out that the company we use to mail out ballots missed a number of files for Greenville County voters,” Belangia said.

“I think that’s a shame because if they don’t get their ballots and they need them to count, they need to get them,” said Karen Moose, Absentee Voter.

Leaders said the mailing issue could be due to another election.

“We were sending them a batch request for ballots for the sheriff election and a batch group for the presidential election. They processed the sheriff’s election, and the Presidential Preference Primary fell through the cracks,” Belangia said.

So how will these absentee ballots count if they haven’t been received?

“If they’re in town they have the opportunity to still showing up at their polling place and cast a ballot. It’ll be a provisional ballot. And as long as we don’t get the absentee vote back, we can count that provisional ballot,” Belangia said.

For those who will still be out of town, leaders said there’s still a remedy.

“We handle those on a one-on-on basis. We will do everything we can to make sure those people whose ballots were not mailed out properly, that we do what we can to make sure they can cast a ballot,” Belangia added.

“I don’t know what they can do at this late date, but I wish they could go out and give them the ballots. I don’t know what all they can do to do it,” Moose exclaimed.

Now the Commission is handling out-of-town votes on a case-by-case basis. If you are going to be away, leaders are encouraging you to contact the Greenville County Election Office immediately. They said they’re working to make sure your vote counts.

Seachange Election Services said they are attempting to mail out those ballots this week. This means some voters may be receiving those ballots.

If you do receive yours in the mail, leaders said they need to be at the election office by 7 p.m. Saturday.

