GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Republican primary election was held Tuesday for the special election for Greenville County Sheriff.

Polls closed at 7:00pm in the election.

Current results:

130 of 154 precincts reporting (84.4%)



Darius Hall – 4,474 (17.3%)

Hobart Lewis – 9,652 (37.2%)

A.T. “Tommy” Smith – 8,468 (32.7%)

Robert Whatley – 2,244 (8.7%)

Sean Zukowsky – 1,083 (4.2%)

The race appears headed for a runoff as no candidate is close to 50% of the vote.

A runoff would be held on January 21.