Heading to the polls in N.C. for Super Tuesday? Here’s what you need to know

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- Voters from 14 states will head to the polls on Super Tuesday.

“The polls open at 6:30 a.m. in the morning and close at 7:30 tomorrow night,” said Karen Hebb, who is the director of elections in Henderson County.

Voters will weigh in on more than the presidential election.

“There’s multiple races on each ballot, depending on which ballot you’re allowed to vote on,” Hebb said. “We have U.S. Senate, U.S. House. We have a few local county commissioners also.”

In North Carolina, you can’t vote for candidates from multiple parties in the primary, according to Hebb. Voters have to choose a party and stick with it when their cast their ballots on Super Tuesday.

“If you’re registered with a party, that’s the only ballot you’re allowed to vote, whether it’s Republican or Democrat,” Hebb said.

For some voters, that’s not an issue.

“I’m just voting Democratic…straight Democrats,” said Peggy Barricks, who lives in Henderson County.

If you’re an independent, you still have to choose a party, according to the Hebb.

“You can choose Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian,” Hebb said.

Those who choose to vote Democrat are looking at a narrower field after Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race since the South Carolina primary on Saturday.



“I was leaning toward Buttigieg,” said Hendersonville resident Whit Adams. “I’m disappointed to see him leave. I’m not really happy with what’s left.”

On the day of the elections, all you need to bring is yourself.

“Photo ID is not required,” Hebb said. “You will just come in, state your name and address, and they’ll give you an authorization to vote and ballots.”

You can find information on your precinct and polling location here.

Hebb wants to remind people in Henderson County not to come to the county election office to vote because it is not a polling location.