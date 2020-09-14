Helpful voting information for SC, NC GA residents here

(WSPA) – As the Nov. 3 election gets closer, we want to make sure voters have all of the information and resources they need when it comes voting in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

SOUTH CAROLINA

If you haven’t yet registered to vote in South Carolina, you can visit your county board of voter registration and register in person, or you can register at other agencies, such as your local Department of Motor Vehicles offices. See a full list of agencies you can register to vote here.

You can also register to vote by mail, email and fax. Download the voter registration form, fill it out and return it to your county board of registration by mail, fax or email.

You can also register online by clicking here.

To learn more about registering to vote, click here.

Already registered? Check your voter information here.

Click here to find your polling place.

If you plan on voting absentee this election, information on voting absentee in-person, by mail, and for all other absentee voting information, click here.

To view your sample ballot, click here.

SC voters will be asked to show at least one of the following photo IDs at their designated polling place:

SC driver’s license

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

SC Voter Registration Card with photo

Federal military ID

US Passport

For more information on photo ID requirements, click here.

For all other SC voter information, visit scvotes.gov.

NORTH CAROLINA

To register to vote in North Carolina, click here.

Planning on voting early? Click here.

If you’re wanting to vote by mail, some helpful voter information can be found here.

To search for county board of elections offices near you, for find your polling place and to check your voter registration status, click here.

To download the absentee ballot request form or to download the voter registration application, click here.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, North Carolina voters will not be required to show their photo ID for elections held in 2020.

NCSBE officials said “federal and state courts have temporarily blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect until further order of the courts.”

For all other NC voter information, visit ncsbe.gov.

GEORGIA

To check to see if you are registered to vote, or for information on how to register, click here.

To check your registration status, your mail-in application and ballot status, your polling location or early voting locations, visit Georgia’s My Voter Page here.

For information on military and overseas voting, click here.

Information for voters with disabilities can be found here, and includes information on registering to vote, voting at polling places, in-person voting assistance, in-person voting assistive voting devices, seated voting, voting by mail before election day and early and advance voting.

For key 2020 state elections and voter registration calendar dates, click here.

What do you need to bring to vote? Click here to see all of Georgia’s vote identification requirements.