How to cast absentee vote safely for Nov. 3 election

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – New data reveals 68 percent of Americans are worried they, or someone in their their family, will be exposed to COVID-19 when voting in person.

A Healthline study shows the majority of Americans are concerned about a spike in cases after the November 3 election.

Health experts say to cast your ballot safely, there are a few things you can do.

In addition to wearing a mask, they say to bring hand sanitizer with you to the polls, your own pen to sign in to the polling place, and to only touch the voting kiosk.

Greenville Co. Elections Director Conway Belangia said Monday the safest way to vote without exposure to the coronavirus is voting absentee by mail.

He said people that do that can trust their votes will be counted.

“Our envelopes are specially striped so they’re easy to spot,” he said. “I can spot a ballot in an envelope in line from 25 yards away. The Postal Service will pull those out, [and] treat them as first class. They will get them to us even if they’re mailed Monday or Tuesday the week before the election, the following Tuesday. We are sure we are going to get those”

For information about how to vote, click here.