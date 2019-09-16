Julián Castro makes campaign stop in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro returned to the Upstate Sunday to help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Castro, former Mayor of San Antonio and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama, stopped by International Dance Academy in Greenville to speak with voters.

At the event, Castro shared his campaign vision and said that he would like to lead the country towards being the fairest and most prosperous nation on Earth.

“I wanted to make sure other people could have that same kind of opportunity in their lives no matter who they are,” said Castro.

“So we have been having a conversation over the last few months about what that’s gonna look like because there is gonna be life after Donald Trump.”

Castro also held a town hall at the University of South Carolina before ending his day meeting with residents at a Columbia restaurant.

Castro previously visited Greenville and Travelers Rest in July.