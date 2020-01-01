Meet the Greenville Co. Sheriff Primary Candidates: Hobart Lewis

Election

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A total of six candidates have put their name in the hat to be the next sheriff of Greenville County.

This week on 7 News we’ll be interviewing the candidates about their background, as well as what goals they have for the sheriff’s office and the county overall.

Hobart Lewis, a native of Greenville County, served in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1995.

He has previously worked at the Greer Police Department, serving as a uniform patrol sergeant, traffic sergeant, community patrol sergeant and was the tactical team commander, before working at the sheriff’s office.

Learn more about Lewis by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store