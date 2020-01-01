Meet the Greenville Co. Sheriff Primary Candidates: Hobart Lewis

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A total of six candidates have put their name in the hat to be the next sheriff of Greenville County.

This week on 7 News we’ll be interviewing the candidates about their background, as well as what goals they have for the sheriff’s office and the county overall.

Hobart Lewis, a native of Greenville County, served in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1995.

He has previously worked at the Greer Police Department, serving as a uniform patrol sergeant, traffic sergeant, community patrol sergeant and was the tactical team commander, before working at the sheriff’s office.

