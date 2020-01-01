Meet the Greenville Co. Sheriff Primary Candidates: Robert Whatley

Election

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A total of six candidates have put their name in the hat to be the next sheriff of Greenville County.

This week on 7 News we’ll be interviewing the candidates about their background, as well as what goals they have for the sheriff’s office and the county overall.

Robert Whatley is currently a lieutenant over a community action team with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

He was hired on as a deputy sheriff in 1993 by Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown.

