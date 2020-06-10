Live Now
Statewide Primary Election Results

Moe Brown wins Democratic primary for SC’s 5th Congressional District

Election

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrat Moe Brown who touted his days working in the state Commerce Department under former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley is the Democratic nominee in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

Brown is a former wide receiver for the University of South Carolina football team and making his first run at political office.

Brown takes on Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, who is seeking a second full term in the sprawling district that includes the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, northern sections of the Interstate 85 corridor and areas around Sumter.

Brown defeated retired businessman Sidney A. Moore.

