Municipal election results for Wellford, Chesnee and Duncan

Election

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic voting booth generic election_1541636069001.jpg_61449161_ver1.0_1280_720_1560302676647.jpg.jpg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Community members cast their votes Tuesday in the municipal elections in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties. 

The results will be made official Thursday at 10 a.m. 

Unofficial election results: 

Wellford City Council (vote for 2):
Janice Gist – 150 (35.89%)
Glenna Faye Holcombe – 139 (33.25%)
Brian Kevin Jones – 121 (28.95%)

Chesnee City Council (vote for 2):
Verhonda C. Crawford – 50 (40.65%)
Arnie Hoye – 27 (21.95%)
Bruce G. Mahaffey – 46 (37.39%)

Duncan Town Council (vote for 2):
Calvin Cowen – 49 (38.28%)
Sundra Proctor Smith – 34 (26.56%)
James D. Waddell – 34 (26.56%)

new pym.Parent(“1560302165569”, “https://electionwidget.ib-prod.com/?account=nxs-wspa&widgetId=1560302165569”, {});

Spartanburg County election officials said they will determine Thursday whether a runoff will be required for Duncan Town Council’s second seat. 

With the current vote tally, a runoff would be required, according to officials. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store