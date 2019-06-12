Municipal election results for Wellford, Chesnee and Duncan

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Community members cast their votes Tuesday in the municipal elections in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.
The results will be made official Thursday at 10 a.m.
Unofficial election results:
Wellford City Council (vote for 2):
Janice Gist – 150 (35.89%)
Glenna Faye Holcombe – 139 (33.25%)
Brian Kevin Jones – 121 (28.95%)
Chesnee City Council (vote for 2):
Verhonda C. Crawford – 50 (40.65%)
Arnie Hoye – 27 (21.95%)
Bruce G. Mahaffey – 46 (37.39%)
Duncan Town Council (vote for 2):
Calvin Cowen – 49 (38.28%)
Sundra Proctor Smith – 34 (26.56%)
James D. Waddell – 34 (26.56%)
Spartanburg County election officials said they will determine Thursday whether a runoff will be required for Duncan Town Council’s second seat.
With the current vote tally, a runoff would be required, according to officials.