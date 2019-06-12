Municipal election results for Wellford, Chesnee and Duncan

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Community members cast their votes Tuesday in the municipal elections in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

The results will be made official Thursday at 10 a.m.

Unofficial election results:

Wellford City Council (vote for 2):

Janice Gist – 150 (35.89%)

Glenna Faye Holcombe – 139 (33.25%)

Brian Kevin Jones – 121 (28.95%)



Chesnee City Council (vote for 2):

Verhonda C. Crawford – 50 (40.65%)

Arnie Hoye – 27 (21.95%)

Bruce G. Mahaffey – 46 (37.39%)



Duncan Town Council (vote for 2):

Calvin Cowen – 49 (38.28%)

Sundra Proctor Smith – 34 (26.56%)

James D. Waddell – 34 (26.56%)

Spartanburg County election officials said they will determine Thursday whether a runoff will be required for Duncan Town Council’s second seat.

With the current vote tally, a runoff would be required, according to officials.