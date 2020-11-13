NC election officials to certify ballots today for official ballot count

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Election officials across North Carolina are meeting with election board members Friday on Canvas Day to certify ballot counts.

In Henderson County, election board members representing Republican and Democratic parties are reviewing and approving each ballot starting at 11am.

Henderson County Elections Director Karen Hebb said orior to the meeting, her office looked at every mail in ballot with a post mark of November 3rd.

They checked for an authentic postmark and proper voter and witness information. Those ballots that were valid were scanned, along with provisional ballots, which have been researched one by one.

Hebb said historically, Canvas Day has always been held 10 days after election day and the process has not changed this election, despite a dramatic increase of early voting.

“In 2016, we only received about 3,000 ballots that were returned for mail-out. This year we’ve got close to 20,000, so that’s the difference, but there’s been no change. It’s just the numbers are greater.”

Hebb says all counties will likely report all certified results by mid-afternoon Friday.