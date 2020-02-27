1  of  11
Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll: Crosstabulations

Election

Ahead of Saturday’s primary, a new statewide poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a double-digit lead over his competitors in South Carolina. The Nexstar Media/Emerson college survey was conducted on February 26 and February 27 and included 550 people.

The survey revealed Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over his competitors. For a deeper look at the results of the poll below are the crosstabulations.

Gender

Nexstar Media/Emerson College

Of those polled 59.3% were women, while men represented 40.7% of the survey.

Party Registration

Nexstar Media/Emerson College

75.3% of those surveyed identified as Democrat, 20.5% as Independent/other and 4.2% as Republican. Joe Biden received 44.9% of the vote from Democrats and 31.9% of the Independent vote.

Ethnicity

Nexstar Media/Emerson College

Of those polled, 54.7% identified their ethnicity as Black or African American, while 38.3% identified as White or Caucasian, 2.3% said they were Hispanic or Latino of any race, 3.9% identified as other or of multiple races.

Of the 300 Black or African American respondents, 48.3% pledged support for Biden, 27% pledged support to Sanders and 12% pledged support for Steyer. Of the 213 white/Caucasian respondents, 30% pledged support to Biden, 23.9% pledged support to Sanders and 18.3% pledged support to Pete Buttigieg.

Age

Nexstar Media/Emerson College

Of those surveyed, 36.1% were between the ages of 50-64 years of age, and most in that group supported Joe Biden. Of the 82 respondents between the age of 18-29 most pledged support to Sanders (53.7%).  

