Official: NC county primary results wrong due to human error

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Primary results from one north-central North Carolina county posted online are wrong likely due to human error, a state election official said Thursday.

The totals posted Tuesday night from Warren County on the State Board of Elections website included test results county officials ran through voting equipment before primary day, state board spokesman Pat Gannon said.

The online totals also include the results from early in-person voting before Tuesday’s election that appear correct, he said. Gannon said the county’s accurate and complete unofficial totals should be posted later.

Warren County, located 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh, has about 13,000 registered voters. More than 2 million voters cast ballots statewide for Tuesday’s primary, according to unofficial results.

The county’s results raised questions because it showed voter turnout more than 20 percentage points above the statewide rate. The county presidential primary results showed votes spread out across every single candidate in five primaries, often in uniform amounts.

Warren County is one of seven North Carolina counties that used new elections equipment that include touch-screen ballot-marking devices and tally machines produced by Election Systems & Software. The new equipment is not to blame for the misreporting, Gannon said, and there are many fail-safes to ensure the primary-day counts are recorded and can be double-checked before results become official later this month.