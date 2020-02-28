Pete Buttigieg addresses African-American healthcare specialists in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg held a round-table discussion Thursday to discuss health inequity.

The event was held at Nicholtown Missionary Baptist Church, located at 327 Ackley Road, and was closed to the public.

At the table were nine healthcare specialists with questions about how the former mayor would address health inequity in general and in the Upstate.

In his answers, Buttigieg touched on his Douglas Plan, which his website describes as a plan to address systematic racism in areas like America’s prison system.

“I think his articulation of what he wanted to do and what his vision was, specifically how the Douglas Plan can help these communities, I think was very advantageous,” said Greenville County Democratic Party First Vice Chair Jalen Elrod.

Buttigieg also addressed various topics like his plan to address biases in healthcare and his infrastructure investment plan.

“Whether it’s economic issues or health issues, sometimes I find they’re being talked about like they’re the result of some cosmic, impersonal forces out there when really they’re the result of decisions that were made in white buildings in Washington, D.C.,” Buttigieg said. “I believe that if we make different decisions, we will experience different outcomes.”

Buttigieg is slated to visit Charleston Friday.

Visit his website and read more about his campaign here.