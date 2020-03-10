Polls open: Special Election for Greenville Co. sheriff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. with Republican candidate Hobart Lewis and Democratic candidate Paul Guy hoping to be elected the next Greenville County sheriff.

However, election officials aren’t just preparing for ballots. They’re also working to prevent the coronavirus.

Greenville County Election Commission officials said they are taking precautions to protect voters heading to the polls Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Greenville County Election Commission Director Conway Belangia, they will be sanitizing the voting machines before people start voting in the special election for Greenville County Sheriff, and then will sanitize again in the afternoon.

Belangia told us that they are currently working to put hand sanitizer in polling places, but said they are finding a hard time finding hand sanitizer.

He said they do not want voters to bring their own wipes to wipe down the machines, and suggested that anyone concerned about using the machine to use their knuckle to select a candidate, followed by the use of sanitizer.

Schools will be in session across the county, causing some polling place changes.

More than 100,000 voters will be assigned a new polling place for this election since schools will be in session across the county.

