GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) โ€“ Hobart Lewis has won the Republican primary runoff for Greenville County Sheriff.

Lewis won in a landslide over A.T. “Tommy” Smith in the runoff Tuesday.

Lewis and Smith were the top two candidates from the Republican primary on January 7.

Lewis will now face Democrat Paul Guy in the special election on March 10.

Current results:

(98.7% precincts reporting)

Hobart Lewis โ€“ 27,217 (72.3%)

A.T. โ€œTommyโ€ Smith โ€“ 10,416 (27.7%)