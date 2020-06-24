RESULTS: Primary runoff election held in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Primary election runoffs were held in four counties in the Upstate, Tuesday.

Among the runoffs are the Union County Sheriff race, two Spartanburg County Council seats, a Greenville County Council seat.

Three seats in the South Carolina House of Representatives also went to a runoff.

See full results below.

Union Co. Sheriff

In Union County, Jeff Bailey edged Carl H. Jennings Jr. for the Democratic nomination for sheriff.

Incument Sheriff David Taylor finished third in the primary and did not advance to the runoff.

Bailey will now face Republican Thom McAbee in the General Election in November.

Greenville Co. Council

In Greenville County, Chris Harrison defeated Stacy Kuper to win the runoff for Council Council District 21.

Harrison will be unopposed in November.

Other results are still coming in. Check back for the latest results.