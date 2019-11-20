RESULTS: Runoff elections in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Several runoff elections were held in the Upstate, Tuesday.

Here are the latest results:

Spartanburg City Council – District 1 (60% reporting)
Sterling Anderson – 76 votes (36%)
Megan Smith – 134 votes (64%)

Mauldin Mayor (0% reporting)
Terry Merritt – 0 votes (0%)
Dennis Raines – 0 votes (0%)

Fountain Inn Mayor (0% reporting)
Sam Lee – 0 votes (0%)
G.P. McLeer – 0 votes (0%)

Easley City Council – Ward 3 (100% reporting)
Rick Tate – 100 votes (42%)
Patricia Webb – 139 votes (58%)

Easley City Council – Ward 5 (100% reporting)
Nancy Breazeale – 146 votes (65%)
Bob Fedder – 77 votes (35%)

Belton City Council – Ward 4 (100% reporting)
Josh Stephenson – 160 votes (56%)
Kimberley Stevens – 126 votes (44%)

