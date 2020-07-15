RESULTS: Special elections in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Several areas around the Upstate are holding special elections Tuesday, including a school district bond referendum and two mayoral races.

See full results below:

Pacolet – Mayor
Ned Camby – 214 (60.6%)
Josephine Reid McBeth – 97 (27.5%)
Brian Motts – 35 (9.9%)

Spartanburg County School District 3 Bond Referendum
Yes – 1,215 (86.2%)
No – 195 (13.8%)

Pelzer – Mayor
Will Ragland – 101 (70.6%)
Harold Tennihill – 23 (16.1%)
Margaret Jamison – 2 (1.4%)

Mauldin City Council – Seat 3
James Kennedy – 387 (36.3%)
Jason Kraeling – 428 (40.2%)
John J. Mazzaro – 248 (23.3%)

The Mauldin City Council Seat 3 race will be headed to a runoff in two weeks between James Kennedy and Jason Kraeling.

Pelzer – Town Council
Donna Ide – 37 (26.4%)
Gary Garbo Pridmore – 31 (22.1%)
David Hatley – 13 (9.3%)
Write-In – 59 (42.1%)

Anderson County election officials say write-in results for Pelzer Town Council will be reviewed Wednesday and a report will be issued with the names of those write-ins.

Laurens County School District 55 – Seat 4
Mike Hughes – 200 (88%)
Betty Ann Neely – 25 (11%)
Keith Tripp – 0 (0%)

Roebuck Area Fire District Tax Levy Referendum
Yes – 130 (71.8%)
No – 51 (28.2%)

(Uncontested races not shown.)

