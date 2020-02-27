S.C. voters head to polls to vote absentee ahead of Democratic primary

1  of  13
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some South Carolina voters are casting their ballots before the Democratic primary election Saturday by voting absentee.

The polls at Greenville County Square were busy Wednesday evening.

“It’s just easier to vote absentee,” voter Doug Dent said. “I work in the building here, so it’s just easier.”

There are more than a dozen categories of those who are allowed to vote absentee.

“If you’re ill, if you’re working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., [on] vacation…they’re not going to be in the county that day,” Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections Administrative Assistant Alfreda Parks said.

Park said there’s been a pretty steady flow of people voting absentee and registering to vote, which she says is typical of presidential election years.

“We have been real busy,” Parks said. “Especially this week since it’s the last week to vote absentee.”

Absentee voting will be available at Greenville County Square from Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See if you qualify to vote absentee here. Find your polling place here.

