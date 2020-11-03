Spartanburg Co. voters have several decisions to make on Election Day

Election

A roll of “I VOTED” stickers sit on a shelf as residents participate in early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at a county courthouse in Maywood, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County voters will have several decisions to make as they cast their ballots on Tuesday.

Voters can expect to make a selection for the presidential race as well as the US Senate race that have been so highly talked about this election period.

They will have the option to choose a winner for the US House District 3, 4 and 5 races.

Depending on where the resident lives, they may also have the chance to vote for the winner of several South Carolina House and Senate district seats.

There are also several Spartanburg County Fire District Commissioners up for election in areas like Holly Springs, Cherokee Springs, Hilltop and Mayo fire districts.

Spartanburg County Watershed Conservation District in Thicketty Creek is another position to be chosen by voters Tuesday.

Voters must show a photo ID to be able to vote. The following will be accepted:

  • Driver’s license
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID card
  • SC voter registration card with photo
  • Federal military ID
  • US passport

Click here for more information about about voting, including where to vote.

