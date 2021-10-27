Union Co. voters gearing up for election day, what’s on the ballot

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A major vote is only a week away in Union County. Two questions are on the ballot for residents this November, one is dealing with adopting a new, council-administrator form of government. The other, a penny sales tax.

Rebecca Rochester is trying to get a message out to Union County.

“This would be a way to keep our money in our county and help our county grow,” said resident Rebecca Rochester.

That message is, an election that carries a lot of weight there is just around the corner.

“The number one priority project is the technical center that is going to replace and enlarge the current technical center,” Rochester said.

The signs she was placing around the county Wednesday are about the penny sales tax referendum. Other than constructing a new career and technical center in Union County like she’s talking about, it would give enough funds to largely improve parks in the county, along with other recreational facilities in the area. On top of that, it would give room to make major renovations within the county fairgrounds.

County Supervisor Frank Hart said it all has a goal of improving quality of life in the county and draw in more people.

“These are local issues that are really important to the people of Union county,” Hart said.

But for some county residents, they told us that goal is too costly. If passed, it would increase sales tax in the county by one cent.

Also on the ballot, an option to adopt a council-administrator form of government.

“If that passes, as supervisor, I would finish my term which would run through the end of next year and then basically for filing next year, we would be filing for chair of county council,” said Hart. “Of course, once the new council is seated, we would hire someone to run day to day operations.”

However you vote, the Union County elections director told us they have everything ready to go for election day. Right now, they said absentee voting is picking up after a slow start.

County leaders urge people living there to make their voices heard come November 2.

It’s worth noting that penny sales tax would not be on essential items like groceries.