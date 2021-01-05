Voting begins across Georgia, runoff elections to determine control of Senate

ELBERTON, Georgia (WSPA) – Residents in Elberton, Georgia said the lines to vote early were long leading up to the two runoff elections on January 5.

The winners of the two runoff elections will determine which party, Democrat or Republicans, will gain control of the U.S. Senate.

Georgia officials said more than 3 million people voted early, breaking the turnout record for a runoff election in the state of Georgia.

Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue will run against former journalist Jon Ossoff, and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler will run against Democrat Reverand Raphael Warnock.

The runoff elections come after the November 2020 elections when a Libertarian candidate earned 115,000 votes and kept Osoff or Perdue from receiving a majority of 50 percent or more of the vote.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Leoffler to the Senate in December of 2019 after Senator Johnny Isakson stepped down. She and Warnock are competing to serve the remaining two years of his term.

Sen. Perdue announced last week he would be quarantining after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump, VP Mike Pence, President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris have been in Georgia campaigning for the Republican and Democratic candidates.

Ballot counting can begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. after polls close.