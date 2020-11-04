Elections officials say it could be days before official results for North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)–Eyes across the country are focused on many states, including North Carolina. The official results may not be known for many days.

“We should know something today, this morning,” Frank Winberry, from Florida, said.

Ressa and Rich Spicer had one word to describe their feelings.

“Chaotic,” they said. “Yeah it is chaotic.”

North Carolina waits to learn if it’s fifteen electoral college votes will go to Donald Trump or Joe Biden. The uncertainty is palpable in places like downtown Hendersonville.

“Sort of like in limbo. I want it to be over, I’ve been wanting it to be over for about a month,” Winberry said.

“It’s very unsettling. We were kind of hoping this would be over and we can go back to life and whatever the decision was we would move on and go forward but here we are,” Reesa Spicer said.

But it will be a while until North Carolina sees its official numbers.

“People always ask does my vote count? And it does. Every vote counts,” Henderson County Elections Director Karen Hebb said.

According to Hebb, they saw an 83-percent voter turnout this year.

“Everyday that we had early voting was like an election day. Because we had four sites throughout the county,” she said.

That means more mail in ballots.

“Anything that we got by mail was counted by 5 o’clock on November the 2nd,” Hebb said.

More provisional ballots, and more overall votes to verify. Those final counts will happen on canvas day, November 13th.

“That’s historically when we always certify our results by county and the state board of elections will have their canvas and then that’s when it’s official,” Hebb said.

Hebb wants people to trust the process. As for those waiting for the results, regardless of who wins, they want the country to be united.

“If your person didn’t win just get through it, you can change it in four years,” Winberry said.

“We are the best country in the world, we need to get back there. We really do,” Spicer said.