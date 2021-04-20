Electrolux donates thousands to local university in an effort to keep graduates local

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster made his way to the Upstate on Tuesday to tour the new facility at Electrolux in Anderson. During his tour, Electrolux announced a $300,000 dollar donation to the Anderson University College of Engineering, in an attempt to keep graduates local.

“With the collaboration with the research universities, the four-year schools, the technical colleges, and the things we’re doing to train and attract the young people who want to work with their minds and their hands, this is the place to be,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

According to a press release, Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. Electrolux is one of several brands that sells approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2020 Electrolux had sales of USD 14 billion and employed 48,000 people around the world.

Electrolux manufactures refrigerators and freezers at its Anderson factory.

CEO of Electrolux, Nolan Pike said their goal is to recruit college students while they’re studying, so that upon graduation they have the option to stay in the community.

“If you want to get the best and finest students, you partner with the university before they graduate,” Pike said. “And you talk about our company which is a real purpose-driven company, and so they choose to work with us at Electrolux.”

Anderson University just launched a new engineering program. Pike said the partnership with Electrolux will allow for that to happen, in a way that would benefit both parties.

“This is a really great opportunity to be local and in real-time,” Pike said. “So we can have curriculum here, we can learn from students who come in excited about engineering and developing local talent with students that want to work in this area… It makes a lot of sense for us.”

Governor McMaster said those types of relationships are what make the state such an attractive spot to start a business.

“As investors and businesses from around the world are looking for places to go to invest hundreds of millions and billions of dollars, more and more they’re starting to settle on South Carolina because of what we have to offer,” said Governor McMaster.