Electrolux employee with COVID-19 dies, factory to close for remainder of week

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Electrolux North America officials confirmed their plant in Anderson would be closed for the remainder of the week after one of their employees with COVID-19 passed away.

The following is the full statement released by an Electrolux spokesperson:

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of our employee’s passing last night and want to provide as much support as we can to their family. Our employees’ safety is our top priority. We began taking safety actions early-March and have taken many more since then, including closing the campus, professionally fogging and disinfecting the full campus numerous times, spacing out the production line and cafeteria.”

“We have added outdoor cafeteria seating, new protective personal equipment such as facemasks, and Plexiglas safety barriers between workstations. Social distancing is mandatory. We are closing the factory through the remainder of the week.”

The spokesperson did confirm that the employees death was related to COVID-19.