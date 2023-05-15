OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An elementary school student was airlifted due to a medical emergency in Seneca.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they responded to a medical call Monday morning at Keowee Elementary School.

Deputies said due to health privacy concerns, they are unable to provide any further information on the nature of the call.

7NEWS has reached out to the School District of Oconee County for further details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.