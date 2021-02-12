Elementary school students make Valentine’s cards for medical workers in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An elementary school in Cherokee County decided to do something a little different for Valentine’s Day this year.

“I love them because they help people in need, since 2020 and 2021 have been crazy,” Peyton Kurtz said.

Peyton Kurtz is a third grade student at Grassy Pond Elementary. For Valentine’s Day, she and her fellow Grassy Pond Gators made very special Valentine’s cards for a very special group of people.

“Doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, nursing home workers, those people,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz told 7 News she wanted to show those people that she’s thinking about them and that she’s grateful for their hard work.

“They wake up every morning and go to work and help all these people in need, and they’re just really important in our lives, or else, we might die without them,” she said.

Doctors and nurses at the Cherokee Medical Center were some of the lucky ones who received artwork from the school.

“My picture was a hospital sign and a nurse,” Kurtz said. “A boy and a girl, and they were helping a little child.”

Those at the hospital said this gesture of kindness meant more than Kurtz and her classmates will ever know.

“One thing about the pandemic that we’ve all seen is that it’s been a stress on all of us,” Chief Nursing Officer Jason Carney said. “Here, in the community hospitals, the frontline workers have the added emotional stress of holding the hands of the patients that we see every single day.”

It’s been almost a year since the pandemic started and many medical workers are still working around the clock.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year,” Dr. Frank “Spike” Phillips said. “Most of us talked about last March being the longest month we’ve ever experienced in our lives, and you look back, and it’s been a year. And it’s been such a challenging year.”

Dr. “Spike” Phillips said it’s little things like this that keep them going.

“It has been a trying time, there’s no question about it,” he said. “Things will get better. We’re hoping we’re on the other side of the hump.”

“These students, what they’ve done is they’ve given a little hug or a little ‘Thank you’ to each and every one of those frontline nurses,” Carney added.

“I hope they feel happy and know they’re doing the right thing, helping children and grown-ups,” Kurtz said.