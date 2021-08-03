Elementary schools in Pickens county focus on early childhood learning expansion

Dacusville, S.C. (WSPS) – The Pickens county school district will focus on closing learning gaps according to principle of Dacusville Elementary School Travis Chapman.

He said many teachers and administrators came in during the summer to make plans to assure students would be able to learn any material they did not retain from the previous school year.


Chapman said his school Will be following DHEC protocols. Masks in the district are optional and social distancing will be enforced to the best of their ability, Chapman said.

