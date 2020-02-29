Elevated levels of lead still present in Belton water, official says

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA)- The town of Belton still has high levels of lead in its water a year after implementing a plan to fix the problem, according to the general manager of the Belton Honea Path Water Authority.

People in Belton told 7News they still aren’t drinking from the tap, and they’ve had issues with water coming out brown.

Water from the tap at Standpipe Antiques in Belton comes out brownish yellow.

“We use bottled water for everything,” said Carlene Worthington, who works there.

Worthington said she dosen’t drink the water at home either.

“That we had all the Flint issues for years ago, and now we’re starting to find ‘oh…there’s other little towns that have the same issue’…that’s not good,” she said. “That’s not good at all.”

Testing found elevated levels of lead in Belton’s water in summer of 2018.

“When we first found out about the incidence, we were notified, so we immediately started a program,” said Michen Ellenburg, who is the general manager at the Belton Honea Path Water Authority.

The water authority supplies water to the town.

Ellenburg said the lead comes from copper pipes in houses built before 1986.

“The lead’s not in the water coming from the water treatment plant,” he said.

To fix the problem, the water authority is treating the water with the anti-corrosive orthophosphate to coat the pipes it travels through, Ellenburg said.

“The infrastructure here seems to be a little run down, definitely more run down than it should be,” Worthington said. “It needs a lot of work.”

Ellenburg said the treatment has helped, but the lead level still exceeds what the EPA designates as the “actionable level,” which is the level at which action has to be taken to decrease the amount of lead in the water.

“Latest test I think is around 30 parts per billion,” Ellenburg said.

That test was done in December, according to Ellenburg. The actionable level is 15 parts per billion.

“It needs to be fixed,” Worthington said.

Ellenburg said it’s going to take time for the anti-corrosive to continue to lower the lead levels.

Drinking water with lead in it can be dangerous, especially for children, leading to problems with behavior and learning, among other issues.

Ellenburg recommended flushing pipes for 30 seconds to two minutes to reduce exposure