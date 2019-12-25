‘Elf in Greenville’ spreads Christmas cheer to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Elf in Greenville helped spread Christmas cheer for the fourth year.

According to the Elf in Greenville website, the project started in 2016 with the Travelers Rest Christmas Parade.

The annual project was created to allow “Buddy” to deliver teddy bears to children at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, according to the website. After receiving tremendous support, the project added Serenity Place to their visit list, starting in 2018.

Brady Gilbert, or “Buddy,” shared this year’s video with 7 News. According to the video, the 2019 Buddy Bear Project was dedicated to Kieli Bukacek, Gilbert’s niece, who began her stay in the children’s hospital in early December.

Gilbert raised money for the teddy bears through a GoFundMe page. This year, the fundraiser’s goal was set to $3,500. The page, Buddy Bears for Children’s Hospital 2019, ended up raising $4,580!

The teddy bears were delivered to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital on December 11. They were delivered to Serenity Place on December 18.

